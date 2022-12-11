Obituaries » Loretta J. Fasse Clark

Burial Date: December 14, 2022

Loretta Jean Fasse (nee Clark), 88, of California, KY, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Loretta was born in Newport, KY on October 9, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Fasse; parents William and Ivalou (nee Ishman) Clark; siblings: Charles, William, James, John and Ed Clark, Betty Pferrman, Cleora Pferrman, Patty Partin, Helen Schraer, Shirley Owens, Alice Clos, Mary Cooper and Carol Ketron. Loretta is survived by 3 children: Donna (Marty) Braun, Juanita (Rick) Cain and David (Cathy) Fasse; 2 brothers, Melvin and Bob Clark; 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY.