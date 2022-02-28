Obituaries » Loretta Hundley

Loretta Hundley, 79, of Florence, KY departed this world unexpectedly on February 28, 2022. The daughter of Lazarus and Zella Mae (Sparks) McIntosh, Loretta was born on December 22, 1942 in Irvine, KY.

For a long time, Loretta owned and operated a farm with her husband, Tom and was also a retail manager. She was a woman of faith and a parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Walton, KY. Loretta enjoyed “yarning” in her free-time and was a prolific crocheter and knitter. She was an epic cook, famous for her desserts such as chocolate chip pecan cookies and Jell-o salad. She loved to work in her garden and kept an immaculate home. Loretta was “really into being a mom” and of all things, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Those left here to mourn the loss of Loretta and carry on her great legacy are her children, Kevin Gibson (Julie), Debbie McIntosh Tipton (Darryl), Cole Hundley (Becky), Laura Parsons (Randy), Jerry Hundley (Beth), Judy Bates (Bob), Leslie Larkin (Tim); her sister Ada Bennett (Joe); 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren as well as numerous close friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas “Tom” Hundley; son Alvin Gibson; brother O’Dell McIntosh (brother) as well as her parents.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 62 Needmore St, Walton, KY 41094. A mass of Christian burial will follow directly after. Loretta will then be laid to rest at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042.