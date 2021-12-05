Obituaries » Loraine Raible

Burial Date: December 16, 2021 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Dec. 16, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Loraine Raible (née Bruce) passed away on December 5, 2021. She was 99. Loraine was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 9, 1922. She was the daughter of Nellie and Robert Bruce. Loraine leaves behind a rich heritage of dedication to family and “always putting others before herself”. She retired from Herschede Jewelers where she was Bridal Consultant and Silver, China and Crystal Buyer for 32 years. After retiring from Herschede she worked part-time for Lange Jewelers until she was 85. Loraine loved to spend vacations on the beach with her children and grandchildren. She belonged to the Dunham Choraliers and was known as the “lady who lives to sing” at Western Hills Retirement Village. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlepoint. She leaves with her children beautiful handmade treasures for them to cherish. Loraine is preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Don Bruce, her sister Mary Stewart and her son-in-law, Marcus Arthur Hanna. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hanna, her son Bruce (Rosie)Raible, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Loraine will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. In honor and celebration of her beautiful long life, a memorial service will be held on December 16th at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 N. Ft. Thomas Ave, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Visitation with the family will be at 5:00 to 6:00 pm with a memorial service at 6:00 pm.