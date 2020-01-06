Obituaries » Loraine Curtis Levon

Obituary Viewed 158 times















Loraine Levon Curtis, 76 formerly of Covington, Kentucky died Monday, January 6. 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Loudenville, Ohio where Hospice Care was also involved in her care.

Loraine Levon Curtis was born April 2, 1943 to Melissa Feltner Stacey and James E. Stacey Sr. in Hazard, Kentucky. She moved to Cedar Mills, Ohio as an infant.

She graduated from West Union, Ohio High School in 1961.

Loraine worked for the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio and the Covington Housing Authority as a Resident Advocate. She was very active in the former Kid’s Cafe at City Heights in Covington, Kentucky.

Loraine married her husband Lindell Curtis in 1964. He preceded her in death in 2011. They had one daughter, Patricia Woods of Glenmont, Ohio. In addition to her husband Loraine was preceded in death by her mother, Melissa Feltner Stacey, father, James E. Stacey Sr, sister Mildred Ann Schmidt and brother Frances (Frank) Stacey.

Loraine is survived by one daughter, Patricia Woods, Glenmont, Ohio, three grandsons, Joshua Costnizke, Cincinnati, Ohio, Johnathan Curtis, Perrysville, Ohio, Jordan Curtis, Loudenville, Ohio and one great Granddaughter, Terra Curtis of Perrysville, Ohio.

She was also survived by 8 siblings: Lois Isaac, Peeples, Ohio, Wanda McCarty, West Union, Ohio, Jessie Paulette Cottrill, Cecilia, Kentucky, James E. Stacey Jr, Morningview, Kentucky, Phyliss Ann Stacey, Otway, Ohio, Dennis Stacey, Phoenix, Arizona, Larry Wayne Stacey, Crittenden, Kentucky and Sadie Sue (Suzi) Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio.

There will be no funeral services as requested by Deceased prior to death. Cremation will be handled by the Lindsey Snyder Funeral Home in Loudenville, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice Care in your area.