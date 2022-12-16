Obituaries » Lonnie G. Murphy

Burial Date: December 23, 2022 South Side Baptist Church Dec. 23, 1 p.m.

Lonnie Gene Murphy, age 81. Went home to be with his Lord on December 16, 2022 at his Kentucky residence in Boone County, KY. He was a retired assembler for General Electric Co. Member of South Side Baptist Church and G. E. Union. He is predeceased by his parents Eugene and Edna Moss Murphy and grandson Danny Ray Helton. He is survived by his: Beloved wife Sue Crouch Murphy, sons Danny Rae Hodges, Kavin and Keith Helton; grandchildren Luke Murphy, Daniel Hodges, Noah and Nate Murphy and grandaughter Brandi Helton; great grandchilrens: Jay Strong, Jesse Helton, Jonah Helton and Ryker Hodges. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of service at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 23. 2022, South Side Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Street, Covington, KY. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Souh Side Baptist Church. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Covington, Kentucky serving the family.