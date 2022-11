Obituaries » Lonnie Becker

Burial Date: November 21, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger 3614 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 21, 1 p.m.

Lonnie Becker, 63, of Dayton, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood.

Lonnie was born on November 5, 1959, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to Edward R. and Florence A. (Redmond) Becker.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tony Becker.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary Richardson, Vivian Becker, Corinne Becker, Ramona Becker and Sandra Becker; brother, Eddie Becker; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate.