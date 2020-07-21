Obituaries » Lonnie A. Sparks

Burial Date: July 27, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 27, 1 p.m.

















Lonnie “Lon” Alan Sparks, age 61 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away July 21, 2020. Lon was born February 23, 1959 in Laredo, TX to Leonard Sparks and Mary Jo Cox Sparks. He was a Dispatcher for FRATE Inc. in Erlanger, KY; he also loved cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He is preceded in death by his Father Leonard Sparks. He is survived by his Wife of 38 Years Benita Sparks, 2 Daughters Kimberly (Mike) Mullins and Mary Beth (Brad) Stephenson, 1 Son John Bumgardner, Mother Mary Jo Westermeyer, 3 Brothers Dale (Susan) Sparks, Lorne (Connie) Sparks, and Les (Lisa) Sparks, 4 Grandchildren Carter & Liam Mullins and Harper & Kaylee Stephenson, and Close Friend Pauline Bumgardner. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE FAMILY OF MR. SPARKS ASKS THAT ANYONE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL SERVICE TO ABIDE BY SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND THE USE OF A MASK IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.