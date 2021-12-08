Obituaries » Lona A. Friedman

Burial Date: December 15, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Dec. 15, 12 p.m.

Lona A. Friedman (nee Ash), 95, the world’s greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Lona had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel special and unique. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Lona was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Friedman and her 10 siblings,

She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Patty Taylor (Glenn), Donna Spellman (Tom), Debby Schwartz (Nick), Darla Shewmaker (Lynn), and her son, Jim Friedman (Susan).

Lona also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY on Wednesday, December 15th from 9:30AM to 11:30AM. Funeral Mass will be following at 12:00 PM at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY with burial at Veterans Cemetery North (205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097). Celebration of life reception at Linnemann Funeral Home Burlington from 3:00PM to 5:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to: Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 W Pike Street, KY 41011 or charity of donor’s choice.