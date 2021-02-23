Obituaries » Lola J. Lee Fields

Lola Jane Lee nee Fields was called home peacefully surrounded by her loving husband, sons and grandchildren Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Lola was a member of the First Christian Church of Covington, KY (Disciples of Christ). Lola was a longtime employee of Redken in Florence, KY, she later went on to work at GE in Erlanger, Ky where she retired. Lola loved her family and the times she spent with them was her joy.

She is preceded in death by her Mother Dorothy J. Fields nee Canada, Father; Eugene Fields, Brother; Charles”Red”Fields.

Lola is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Darryl W. Lee. She is also survived by her three Sons; Mark (Toni) Johnson, Michael (Tara) Johnson, Dustin Lee, Brothers; James (Ann) Taylor, Ronnie (Linda) Fields, Sister; Lynn (Frank) Morton, Grandchildren; Courtney (Jake) Apple, Marisa Johnson, Harmony Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Michael Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Tevin Beach, Tyson Beach, Tayla Thomas, Great Grandchildren; Jace Hitzfield, Wyatt Hitzfield.

Visitation will be held on Friday February 26, 2021 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 12:00. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell KY.

The Family has requested that everyone please wear a mask.