Lois M. Spenlau Kreimborg

Burial Date: December 28, 2022

















Lois Marie (Kreimborg) Spenlau, 81, of Taylor Mill, Passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rosedale Green, Latonia. Lois was a graduate of Holy Cross High School Class of 1960 and worked at Northern Kentucky Medical Laboratory. She was preceded in death by her parents Lorene and William Kreimborg and son Jay Spenlau. She loved her family and friends, loved animals and living on the farm in Taylor Mill, member of St. Anthony Parish in Taylor Mill, member of Taylor Mill PTA, founding member of the Scott High School Eagle Club, Inducted into the Scott High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006, learned to drive a school bus to drive her children’s teams from Scott High School to their games, member of the National Muzzle Loading Riffle Association, National record holder for NMLRA for shooting a perfect score, member of the Kenton County Cardinal Homemakers, member of Taylor Mill’s Taylored with Time Senior Citizen Group, owned and operated The Sparta Campground located in Sparta, Kentucky near the Kentucky Speedway and volunteered with American Heat Association.

Survived by her husband of almost 60 years G. Michael Spenlau; children Karen (Brian) O’Conner and Steven; daughter in law Pam Spenlau Nunnelley; siblings Elaine (Tony) Nunnelley, Jill Kreimborg and Mark (Debby) Kreimborg; grandchildren Dr. Megan (Chad) Schneider, Kaitlin (James) Collins, Daniel (Allison) O’Conner, Lauren (Darrian Miller) O’Conner, Elizabeth (Mark) Ryan, Luke Spenlau, Jessica Spenlau and Michael Spenlau; great grandchildren Isobel and Caroline Schneider, J. T. and William Collins, Robert O’Conner and Quentin Spenlau; Eight nieces and nephews.

Visitation 10 am till 12 noon with funeral Mass to follow at 12 noon Wednesday, December 28, 2022 all at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Ave., Taylor Mill. Burial will follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to American Heart Association P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA is serving the family.