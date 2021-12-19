Obituaries » Lois L. Staton

Lois Lee Staton (nee, Willmoth), 82 of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Sunday, December 19th at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Lois was a graduate of Silver Grove High School, and a hair dresser by profession. However, her most valued titles were Wife, Mom and Grandma. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C Staton, of 52 years. She is survived by daughters Nicole Staton of Alexandria, KY, Kristan (Kevin) Vennefron of Fort Thomas, KY, and her loving grandchildren, Kara, Kenzi, and Kyle. Lois was devoted to her family, loved others deeply, and had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Betty Ridder, Burnetta Traylor, Beverly Willmoth, Shirley Mignerey and brother, Donnie Willmoth. She is also survived by her sisters, Glenda Nelson, Janet Hamilton, Carol Price and brothers, Marshall “Bo” Willmoth and Lester Willmoth. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Lois will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, Ky. Memorials are suggested to Karen Wellington Foundation, 3825 Edwards Rd. Suite 103, Cincinnati, OH 45209 or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105