Lois Jean Koenig Pilyer, age 84, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully at her son’s residence in Union, KY on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was a retired Clerk for Cincinnati Bell, where she had worked for 38 years, and a member of First Church of Christ in Burlington, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband William Pilyer, parents, Frank and Dorothy Rule Koenig, and a brother, Ken Koenig. Left to carry on her legacy are her son, Troy Pilyer (Sondra); grandchildren, Brandon Perry (Terena), Jennifer Perry, Easton Pilyer (Kristen Helm); and great grandchildren, Aiden Brooks, Xavier Perry, Braxton Chapman, and Jaxon Pilyer. Early in her marriage, Lois enjoyed competing in off-hand muzzle loader shooting competitions with William, and they both were excellent marksmen, winning individual national championships in 1973 in Friendship, IN. She also relished crafting, collecting Longaberger baskets and traveling. The thing she cherished most though was spending time with Troy, Sondra, and her grandchildren. While she had many friends, she always delighted in spending time with a group of her former co-workers from Cincinnati Bell, nicknamed “the Click” and a group from the Lloyd Area Gun Club. Lois always enjoyed good food and her favorite meal was meatloaf, carrots and green beans at Cracker Barrel. She is remembered fondly for being an extremely giving person. She found joy in providing gift bags for those she loved and in helping out those less fortunate. In years past, all the neighborhood kids loved visiting her home to raid her “infamous candy drawer”. Visitation for Lois will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Her committal service will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 noon at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.