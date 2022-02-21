Obituaries » Lois A. Shannon

Burial Date: February 25, 2022

Lois A. Shannon. Passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the age of 88 years. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Shannon. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Daniel Shannon. Visitation is Friday, February 25th from 11:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Thomas More University.