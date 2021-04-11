Obituaries » Lois A. Hartfiel

Burial Date: April 17, 2021 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 April 17, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 30 times















Louis A. Hartfiel, 83 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Lou was born in 1937 to his late parents, Rudolph and Margaret (Faehr) Hartfiel. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Margaret Dickow and Dorothy Steenken; and his brother, Paul Hartfiel. Left to cherish Lou’s memory is his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Shirley Miller Hartfiel; his children, Debbie Hegge (Dave), Jeff Hartfiel (Tammy), Robyn Merrell, and Sharon Hicks; and his brother, Rudy Hartfiel. He will also be greatly missed by his 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a multitude of dear friends. Lou began his career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He later worked part-time as a technical rep for Proctor and Gamble. Lou leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. At the time of his passing, Lou was serving his community as the Mayor of Crescent Springs, Kentucky. It was under his leadership and vision that the Kenton County Veterans Memorial, Northern Kentucky 911 Memorial, and Charters of Freedom Memorial were brought to fruition. Lou was a proud American and was always willing to do what he could to help his community, his country, and the many causes he held close to his heart. Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Road, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Following there will be a procession through parts of Crescent Springs to honor Lou’s service to the community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenton County Veterans Memorial, c/o 739 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, Kentucky 41017 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is serving the family.