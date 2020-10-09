Obituaries » Lois A. Cox

Burial Date: October 13, 2020

Lois A. Cox, 81 of Latonia, KY passed away on October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Lois had spent 21 plus years at Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital as a Receptionist. She was a Lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. Lois was preceded in death by her Parents, Sherman & Winnie Cox; Sister, Carolyn Jones. She is survived by her Nephews, Ken Luke & Bill Luke, many extended family members and a Host of Friends. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church from 10 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Calvary Baptist Church General Fund 3711 Tibbatts Street Latonia, KY 41015. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family.