Obituaries » Lloyd Redmond

Burial Date: July 17, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 July 17, 1 p.m.

Lloyd “Leo” Redmond, 93, of Bellevue, passed away on July 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Leo was a retired Ironworker with Ironworkers Local # 44, and a World War II Navy Veteran. Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Iola Redmond, and his daughter Barbara Brumley. Leo is survived by his daughters, Micki Combs, and Suzann Johnson, his grandchildren, Felicia Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Rob Brumley, and Payton Combs, and his great-grandchildren, Braylen Johnson, Brooklyn Dunbar, Britton Dunbar, Bristolyn Dunbar, and Bella Johnson. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1 :00 pm. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203