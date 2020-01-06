Obituaries » Lloyd D. Noel

Burial Date: January 10, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Jan. 10, 1 p.m.

Lloyd Douglas Noel, age 78, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020. Doug was born on November 27, 1941 in Glencoe, KY.

Doug worked at the Kentucky Industry for the Blind until his retirement after 29 years. He loved the Lord and attended church at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Doug could be seen at any time of the day taking his beloved dogs for a walk and he also loved staying up all night reading books.

He is preceded in death by his father, JC Noel; brother, Johnny Ray Noel; and mother-in-law, Mary Hicks Soloman.

Doug is survived by his mother, Mary Evelyn (Spencer) Noel; his wife, Ruth “Jo” Josephine (Hicks) Noel; siblings, Diana Tirey and Brian (Cristal) Noel; sisters-in-law, Mary Maxine McGhee and Jean Noel; and brother-in-law, Dorman Ray Hicks; aunt, Faye (Virgil) Simpson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his family and friends, Doug had a special relationship with he and Jo’s guide dogs who were their eyes and ears. He was preceded in death by guide dogs, Misty, Moby, and Anthony, and is survived by his dog, Esther, and Jo’s dog, Mercy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Napoleon Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Doug’s name to Southeastern Guide Dogs for the Blind Inc., 4210 77th St. East, Palmetto, FL 34221.