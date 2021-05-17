Obituaries » Lisa C. Ramler

Burial Date: May 22, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY May 22, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 62 times















Lisa Clore Ramler, of Florence, KY passed away enveloped in the love of family and friends at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the young age of 53.

Lisa had a keen eye for design and enjoyed interior decorating. She beautified her home inside and out with flowers. Lisa’s craftiness did not end there though! She had recently taught herself to knit. She loved going out dancing with friends and her Frisch’s order was simple and the same every time: “Big Boy on rye.” Lisa’s team was the Bengals and every Sunday she invited friends and family over to watch the game. She absolutely adored her friends.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father Garnett “Jack” Clore; stepfather Ronnie Britt; and her stepbrother Donnie Britt. Those left surviving to carry on Lisa’s memory include her loving and devoted fiancé Shawn Meyers; her mother Barbara Britt; her sons, Trent and Cody (Catherine) McPheron; siblings, Michael Garnett Clore, Leah Suzanne Clore (Bob Wood), Lara Melissa (David) Ayres, Diane (Clark) Hobbs, Debbie Britt, Paul (Tonya) Britt, Rose (José) Colmenares; as well as the father of her children Tim McPheron. Lisa also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and grandchildren-to-be.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. A funeral service honoring Lisa’s life will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Lisa will then be laid to rest beside her stepbrother and stepfather at Richwood Cemetery, Richwood, KY. Memorial donations can be made to the family in care of Chambers and Grubbs to go towards the purchase of a headstone for Lisa.