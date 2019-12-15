Obituaries » Lisa A. Storms

Services will be held at a later date.

Lisa Ann Storms, 55, passed away Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at her home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

She passed away with her long-time partner, Douglas Ross of Taylor Mill. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew Storms, her father Robert “Bob” Storms, her sister Teresa Storms, and her grand-daughter Malaya Storms.

Lisa had many grandchildren: Matthew “Matt” Storms Jr, McKenzie Storms, McKayla Storms, Mykah Foster, Braylen Williams, Kolton Williams, and Madden Storms. Lisa leaves behind her mother Patsy Storms of Independence, her siblings: Robin Humphrey (Tom) of Morningview, Pamela Miller (Darryl) of Dry Ridge, and Tommy Storms (Kate) of Independence; her nephews: Josh Storms (Megan) of Oakdale, LA, Daniel Miller (Thomas) of Lexington, KY, Thomas Storms of Erlanger, Matt Humphrey (Brooke) of Morningview, Jacob Humphrey (Jessica) of Morningview, and Joseph Humphrey of Morningview; her nieces: Cori Fraiture (Jake) of Florence, Summer Storms of Burlington, Heather Humphrey (Jason) of Alexandria2 and her daughter-in-law Breayantey Storms of Dayton, KY.

Lisa was born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, to Patsy and Bob Storms. She graduated from Simon Kenton High School, and later, graduated from Northern Kentucky University, with an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

Lisa leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion for her grandchildren and family; she enjoyed spending time with them and will be greatly missed by all. Lisa decided long ago to donate her remains to the University of Cincinnati for medical research. A ceremony in memory of her spirit will be held by the family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made in Lisa’s name to The Freestore Food Bank in Cincinnati, OH.