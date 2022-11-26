Obituaries » Linda Schneider

Linda J. Schneider, 68, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She worked as an billing specialist for Wheels up.

Linda loved many things in life, but none more than her grandchildren, the beach and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linda spent a majority of her time through the years playing cards, building magnificent Lego designs, and attending her grandson Tyler’s baseball games. Linda loved to travel and treasured every moment she had with her family. Linda never met a stranger and filled every room she entered with her beautiful smile and kind heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Rostron.

Linda is survived by her sons, Jacob (Jessica) Schneider and Nicholas (Christine) Schneider; and her siblings, Georgette (Jack) Swisher, Shirlee (Eric) Ross, George Michael Rostron, and Jeffrey (Diane) Rostron.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylee Schneider, and Hayden and Kayla Tanner.

A visitation for Linda will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10AM-12PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12PM at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery in Hebron, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC) 4890 Houston Rd. Florence, KY 41042.