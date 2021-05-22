Obituaries » Linda R. Mullins

Burial Date: June 1, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 June 1, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 10 times















Linda Rose Mullins of Covington passed away on May 22, 2021 at the age of 80. Linda was a very loving and caring person that cherished her family. She was outgoing and had a lot of energy, she loved to travel in her free time. Linda had a successful 39-year career with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. She is survived by her sons, Clifford Mullins and Kevin Mullins; granddaughter, Samantha Spears; great-grandchildren, Bryan Spears Jr. and Bella Spears; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kelson Mullins; siblings, Larry Butler, Lyndal Butler, Leah Keitofski; and her parents, Clifford and Gladys Butler. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to the American Cancer Society.