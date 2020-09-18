Obituaries » Linda R. McKnight Miller

Linda Ruth McKnight (Miller), 70, Passed away peacefully with her children by her side September 18th, 2020. Linda is survived by her children, Ronald Bell, Felicia Bell, Melinda McGriffen (Mcknight), Kelley Townsend (McKnight), and Crystal Mcknight-Hamm, daughter in law Tina Bell, son in law Michael Hamm, her grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica Michael, Jessica Tabor, Daniel, Jack, Gage, Bricen, Keedon, Lucy, Abbriella, Nicholas, her great grandchildren, Cloe, Benjamin, Maverick, Scarlet, Kiara and Caspian, Her siblings, Hazel Furnish (Miller), Thelma Wade (Miller), Wanda Warner (Miller), Barbara Reed (Miller), Carol Penney (Miller), Roy Miller, Bob Miller, Steve Miller, Gary Miller. She was preceded in death by her sisters Lola Robinson (Miller), Dorthy Shultz (Miller) and Marie Kenwrite (Miller). Linda will be remembered as a loving, kind and giving mother and grandmother. Linda not only provided this love for her birth children but to many children that visited her home that were in need of her kindness. Linda will be remembered as a devoted and supportive sister to her many siblings and as a fun and goofy aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Some of them lovingly call her “Linda Loo” or “Aunt Ninnie” among other silly nicknames. She loved her family dearly. Linda loved to treasure hunt. She was not a woman of material things. She found items she loved, treasured them and found homes for them. She never got too attached to items so she could pass them on to people. Linda loved to care for others. She always gave more than she received. Her family and friends would say that she would never let any person go hungry or empty handed. She shared all she had to all that were in need. Linda will be greatly missed by many.