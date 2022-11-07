Obituaries » Linda L. Verst

Burial Date: November 12, 2022 Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Nov. 12, 12 p.m.

Linda L. Verst (Schoettmer) aka Miss Linda

Born February 5, 1945 to German immigrants Joseph and Agnes, younger sister to Marianne Haas (Guenther) and Joseph Schoettmer. Beloved wife to Lawrence Verst (already Home). Proud mother to Michael J Verst (Karen, Nancy), Richard Middendorf, Amy Verst, Rachel Stodghill (Samuel), Nathan Verst (Heather) and Danielle Ashley (Zachary). Adoring “Oma” to 11 grands: Paxson, Margaret, Ana Mae, Michael, Elizabeth, Judah, Olivia, Esther, Isabel, Isaiah and Ezekiel. Passionately devoted to family and faced life’s challenges with humor and prayer. Deeply loved and served those impacted by addiction and dedicated her life’s work to drug and alcohol prevention in schools, communities, and treatment centers. Committed educator to family members of those affected by brain disorders. Al-anon member, friend, and enthusiast for 50+ years. Believed heartily in the help of the 12-step program. Celebrated as one of Northern Kentucky’s Outstanding Women of the year in 1990, celebrated every year as a fierce, vibrant woman of love and acceptance. Conducted Bible studies at the Kenton County Detention Center, faithfully served as an Associate to the Sisters of Notre Dame and followed Jesus with a GREATFUL heart. Cancer survivor, author, teacher, artist, gardener-supreme, musician and music appreciator, sponsor, beach-lover, generous giver. Occasionally engaged in cuss words. Changed countless lives. Lived one day at a time. Audaciously believed “hope does not disappoint”. Entered into the joy of her Master November, 7 2022, at 77 years young.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Grateful Life Center 305 Pleasure Isle Dr, Erlanger, KY 41017 and/or Brighton Recovery Center for Women 375 Weaver Road, Florence, Kentucky, 41042.