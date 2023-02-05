Obituaries » Linda L. Stephens

Burial Date: February 9, 2023 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Feb. 9, 1 p.m.

Linda Lou Stephens departed this earthly life February 5th 2023. She passed quietly in her home with family. She was born to John and Dorthy Shannon on March 3rd 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio. John and Dorthy preceded her in death. She graduated from Holmes High School and then worked at H. Passman and Son as a Seamstress. She then started her own cleaning service for 8 years. She worked at Southside Baptist Church where she worked with the children as a preschool teacher. She then worked in Cincinnati at Towers Perrin for 10 years. After that she worked at Delingering, Rosenthal and Greenburg where she was a Receptionist till she retired in 2017. She was diagnosed with her second battle of cancer in 2018 and she fought heroically for 5 years. She is survived by by husband of 47 years Dennis. She has a dauhgter Tonya Stephens (Gene Green). Grandchildren Dylan Stephens and Shyanne Green. She also leaves behind a brother Tim (Lisa) Shannon and nephews Jonathon, Troy ans Steven Shannon. Services to be held at Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Ky on Thursday February 9, 2023 with visitation from 11:00 – 1:00 and services to follow. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery on Dixie Highway. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kelly Furnish West Covington. Donations suggested to St Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Ky 41017