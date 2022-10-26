Obituaries » Linda L. Maddux

Linda Lea Maddux, 83, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Village Care Center in Erlanger, KY. She was born January 15, 1939 in Chilo, OH to the late Wilbur and Adeline Norris. Linda was a member of the First Church of Christ in Burlington, KY. She enjoyed cooking, coloring and crocheting. In her younger years, she enjoyed boating and spending time on the lake with her family. Linda’s family was always her top priority, and her favorite times were when she would have the whole family together. She also had a cat named “Squeaky” whom she loved dearly. Her husband, James Edward Maddux and her son, Kirk Allen Maddux had preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her loving children: Keith Maddux (Lori) of Burlington, KY, Karen Snelling (Gary Dugan) of Burlington, KY, and Ken Maddux (Lauren) of Independence, KY, her dear sister, Kathleen Hentz (Don Assad) of Orlando, FL, her 7 beloved grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Services for Linda will be handled in private at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005 in memory of Linda.