Linda was devoted to her work, children & family. She retired from family service after 36 years. Always took Care of others before herself. Her smile would always brighten any room. Her laugh always echoing in your heart. In her retirement years She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies & Being cozy in her chair w/ a cup of coffee. She enjoyed a good conversation that could last for hours & being with the ones she loved most.

Daughter of Patricia & Alvin Willoughby, Step mother Marie Willoughby, Also proceeded by Sisters; Patricia Goldizen, Barb Hyatt, Jeannie Parker, Brothers; Donnie, Doodle Willoughby. She is survivied by Sisters; Darlene(Tim) Konkright, Donna Kucera, Brothers; Rick (Lisa) Hubbard, Darryl Willoughby, Halfsister Missy Blythe, Stepsister Ann Johnson, Loving Mother to Jamie Starr, Robert Hartke Sr. David AHrtke, Debra Hartke, preceded by Jim Hartke, Grandmother to 11, and Great Grandmother to 12.

Visitation will be Friday October 28th from 11am-1pm with Funeral Service to begin at 1pm at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes, 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, Ky. Burial will be at Independence Cemetery, Independence, Ky