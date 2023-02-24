Obituaries » Linda L. Glover

Linda L. Glover, 83, of Covington, KY, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 surrounded by her loving family and within four days of losing her beloved husband of 67 years, Stanley Glover. Both Stanley and Linda died peacefully at home and will be laid to rest together. Linda was born on March 16, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Leo Frances and Evelyn Phyllis (nee: Southern) Sizemore. Linda worked in retail for McAlpin’s/Dillard’s upon retiring. She was a lifetime member of Community Family Church in Taylor Mill, KY and during her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, helping with the chickens and most importantly spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Melissa Ennis and Tracy Biery, brother, Dennis Sizemore and great granddaughter, Kinley Faith Glover. Linda is survived by her loving children, Deena Glover and Lee (Carolyn) Glover. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Angela Richards, Daniel Glover, Dennis Glover, Jessica Warren, Clay Ennis, Mariah Louis, Molly Biery and great grandchildren, Hayden Roberts, Samantha Glover, Ashley Glover, Ronni Glover, Logan Warren, Daven Glover, Eli Warren, Madelynn Warren, Lewie Richards, Isla Richards, Kaitlyn Richards, Camryn Ennis and Stanley Louis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Community Family Church, Independence, KY with funeral services to follow at 12:00pm. Burial will follow funeral services at Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Family Church (https://www.cfcky.com).