Linda Lou (Buck) Dailey, 75, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was a co-owner and office manager for Dailey Satellite for 25 years before retiring. After retiring she was a caregiver to her late father and mother, enjoyed gardening with her husband and loved spending time with her family. She was born to the late Floyd and Lena (nee: O’Brien) Buck in Athens, OH. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 45yrs., Ralph “Walt” Dailey and their children, Rob (Polly) Huggins, Jennie (Andy) Howell and John Scott (Dyna) Dailey. She also leaves behind her sister, Sandra Sue (John) Moses, grandchildren, Morgan (Antone) Cruz, Tanner Huggins, Dylan (Mollie) Howell, Krista (Travis) Parker, Shelby (Tyler) Townsend, Curtis Dailey, Patrick Dailey and great granddaughter, Eleanor Josephine Cruz. Linda had a vibrant personality and was adored by many, she will be truly missed. Visitation and funeral services for Linda will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4pm at the Harvest Hill Clubhouse, 4925 Open Meadow Dr., Independence, KY 41051.