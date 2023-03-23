Obituaries » Linda L. Callen Brown

Burial Date: March 28, 2023

Linda Lee Callen (Brown), age 80 of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Linda was born in Dayton, KY on March 18, 1943 to John Brown and Florence Baia Brown. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Goshen Christian Church in Piner, KY. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her Grandsons and Great Granddaughter. She enjoyed playing bingo and board games and liked playing Super Mario Brothers 3 on Nintendo with her grandchildren. Linda is preceded in death by her Husband Earl Callen Jr. who passed away in 2012 and Sons Tony, Earl Jeffrey, and Randy Callen, Grandson John Anthony “Jay” Callen Jr., Sisters Frances Sharp, Dorothy Brown, and Karen Demoss, and Brother Dale Brown. Linda is survived by Daughter Tami (Tim) Orcutt, Grandsons Dustin (Jamie) Barton and Hunter Gatewood, Granddaughter Kasey Callen, Great Granddaughter Raelyn Barton, Sister Faye Gann, and several Nieces and Nephews and other close relatives. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY.