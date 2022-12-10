Obituaries » Linda L. Bosley

December 16, 2022

Linda Lou Bosley, 85 years of age, entered into paradise on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Linda was born in Lake City, TN to the late Mary and Glemeth Craig. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Eaton and Richard Bosley, as well as her sister Sadie Hughes. Linda leaves behind her daughter, Gayle Eaton; sons, Don Eaton and Greg Eaton (Debbie). She was the proud grandmother of Laura, Michael, Angela, Alyssa and Aaron. Loving great grandmother of Conor, Jackson, Caisyn, Chase and Carter. She was the dear sister of Arnold Craig, D.L. Craig, and Mary Martin. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY.