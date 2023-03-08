Obituaries » Linda K. Parker Holslaw

Burial Date: March 13, 2023

Linda Kay Holslaw Parker, age 75. Resident of Erlanger, KY formerly of Covington, KY. Passed to her eternal home on March 8, 2023. She was a retired stock clerk for the Kroger Co, Ft. Mitchell, KY, retiring in 2012 after 24 years of service. She was predeceased by her grandparents Albert Charles and Goldie Mae Hamilton Holslaw and her husband William Henry Parker, Jr. Surviving are her son David (Gloria) Parker, daughters Leslee (Steven) Wemuth and Kelli Parker; granchildren Peyton Parker and Lauren Wemuth; and sister Sheila Tucker. Visitation Monday, March 13, 2023 from 12 Noon until hour of service at 2:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, may be directed to the St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017