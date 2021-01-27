Obituaries » Linda J. Grome

Burial Date: February 1, 2021

Linda Jean Grome (nee Gerding) 57 years of age, passed away suddenly at her home Wednesday, January 27th. Linda was the loving wife of Tom Grome and the loving mother of Brooke Schnelle. She was an exceptional daughter to Gene and Judi Gerding, sister to Steve Gerding, Scott (Laurie) Gerding, and Jill (Andy) Disken. She was the most amazing aunt to Cole, Leah, Chad, Harris, Grant, Drue, Chase, Jordan and Ali. Best friend to Jenny Corken. Linda worked as an administrative assistant at Carlisle Construction (Maxim) for 30+ years and was currently the Director of Events for The-Point Arc. for the past 8 years. Linda will be remembered for her huge heart and love for people! She loved the sun. Her safe haven was Longboat Key where she always desired to be. To know Linda was to love her. She will always be remembered for putting others first. Her love that she gave will comfort us always. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 am until 11:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to: The-Point Arc, Linda Gerding Grome Memorial Fund, 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011.