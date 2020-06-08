Obituaries » Linda Hudson

Linda Hudson, 65, of Verona, Kentucky passed away Monday June 8, 2020. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her biggest joy in her life were her 4 grandchildren and spending time with them. Linda is preceded in death by her parents James and Geneva Eisnaugle. She is survived by her sons, Chris Adams (Laura) and Donny Adams and her grandchildren, Audrey Adams, Avery Adams, Bentley Adams and Colton Adams. A prayer service will take place Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10am at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill Kentucky.