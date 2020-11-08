Obituaries » Linda H. Kowolonek

Linda H. Kowolonek, 58, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 18, 1962 in Covington, KY to Willie M. Riley and Florence Adams Long.

Linda worked for CDK Global Software Company in Cincinnati as the Director of Finance and was a big fan of New England Patriots, and especially loved Tom Brady. She was known for her caring personality, and was a loving wife to her husband Van. Linda was also known for her strong leadership and she took charge in everything she did. She was a wonderful mother & grandma.

In addition to her father, Willie M. Riley, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Riley.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Van Kowolonek; mother, Florence Long; daughter, Alivia Eggleston; two grandsons, Austin and Jaxson Eggleston; brother, Will Riley; sister, Allie Taylor; brother, Jim Riley; sister, Debbie Moore and brother, Harry Long. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will greet family and friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00- 7:00pm at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.