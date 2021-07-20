Obituaries » Linda F. Gooch, MD

Burial Date: July 24, 2021 Fort Mitchell Baptist Church July 24, 12 p.m.

Linda Ford Gooch, MD was born on September 5, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama, and passed away July 20, 221, at the age of 66, after a three-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma. After growing up in Birmingham, Linda moved to Somerset, KY in high school where she graduate valedictorian of her clsss. She then attended Cumberland College, majoring in math and graduating in 1976. She went to medical school at the University of Louisville where she met her future husband Mark. She did her medical residency at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. As a family practice physician she loved her patients and the Walton office team. After 35 years of practicing, she retired to fight her cancer diagnosis. Linda was a faithful and active member of Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School with Mark for many years. She loved to do anything that involved her family and friends, including playing games, traveling, being outdoors, sewing and cooking. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Doris Ford. She is survived by her beloved husband Ma rk Gooch, son Brian (Melissa) Gooch, daughter Paige (Brendan) Bolander, brother Tom (Lois) Ford, brother David (Karen) Ford, and her sister-in-law Lori (Scott) Tackett. as well as three grandchildren, six nephews, and three nieces. Visitation will be held at Fort Mitchell Baptist Church from 9AM until 12 PM on Saturday, July 24th with memorial service at 12:15 PM. Graveside service and interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.