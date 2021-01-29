Obituaries » Linda F. Gillen

Linda Francis Gillen, of Erlanger, KY passed away suddenly at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the age of 70 years young.

She was born in Covington, KY on April 18, 1950; the daughter of the late Virgil and Evelyn Rich. Linda worked for over 30 years for Johnson Controls and in her free time enjoyed knitting, reading mystery novels and taking care of those around her.

Preceding Linda in death were her parents; one sister, Dorothy Owen and two brothers, Greg Rich and John Rich.

Those left surviving to carry on Linda’s memory include her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Carl Gillen; caring children, Carrie (Robert) Gillen-Moon and Sean Gillen; siblings, Sue Blades, Terry (Ed) Edna, Chuck Rich, Tony (Kara) Rich and Les (Amanda) Rich; 6 grandchildren; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

A visitation celebrating Linda’s life will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Linda will be laid to rest at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.