Obituaries » Linda D. Pearce

Pearce, Linda Diane,64 of Hebron, Ky. passed away on May 12,2021 at her home. Linda was a Utility Clerk for Krogers. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Julius and Jenny Wise. Linda is survived by her Husband; Michael Pearce, Sons; Michael Pearce Jr., Brothers; Doug Wise, Lonnie Wise, Sister; Melissa Scherif. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.