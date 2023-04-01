Obituaries » Linda Crutcher

Burial Date: April 8, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY April 8, 4 p.m.

Linda Crutcher, 73, of Independence, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. The daughter of the late Mary Sue {Hall} Lemons and Harry B. Massie, Linda was born in Covington, KY, on June 18, 1949.

Linda was a cake decorator, and she was employed as a floral designer for Family Gardens. She formerly attended Crossroads Church in Florence. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching TV and movies, listening to music, traveling to Daytona Beach, gardening, and cooking. Most importantly, Linda cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to carry on Linda’s legacy are her beloved children, Gregg (Kimberly) Crutcher and Autumn (Jerrod) Moore; sister Brenda (William) Barnicoat; grandchildren Adam Damico, Taylor Crutcher, Frank Baird, and Mia Baird; and great-grandson Hayden Alvin Crutcher with one great-granddaughter on the way, Emery Bruening.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Massie.

A visitation will be held from 2 PM up until the time of the memorial service at 4 PM on Saturday, April 8th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051.