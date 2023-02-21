Obituaries » Linda C. Webster

Linda C. Webster of Walton, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, while in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Crescent Springs, KY on April 10, 1943, to the late Ben and Rose Hensley. Linda retired from Swan Florist and was a member of Williamstown Christian Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son, Jackie Hall and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Charles “C.W.” Webster; children, Renee (Marc) Lauterwasser, Jay (Diana) Hall, Leah (Robert) Carballoso, and Charles M. Webster; several grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and her brother David Hensley; as well as other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

In keeping Linda’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.