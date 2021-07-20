Obituaries » Linda C. Julifs

Burial Date: July 24, 2021 Heritage Fellowship 7216 US-42 Florence, KY July 24, 10 a.m.

Linda Carol Juilfs, 73, of Independence, KY peacefully passed away enveloped in the love of her family on July 20, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth.

The daughter of the late Orville and Maggie (Burns) Linville, she was born in Cynthiana, KY on August 1, 1947. She attended Boone County High School in Florence, KY. She married Kenneth R. Juilfs on February 16, 1968 in Covington, KY. Linda’s entire life was devoted to caring for others. Her love language was food. She was a fabulous cook with many signature dishes. Linda was always looking forward to a cookout or any other kind of gathering where she could feed people. She worked in hospitality at the Florence Hilton for 31 years where she was beloved by her coworkers and friends. Linda found pleasure in fishing with her husband, doing word finds and crossword puzzles, and catching up on the monthly Reader’s Digest. She was always tending to her beautiful flower garden (which may also have contained a tomato plant or two).

Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother Richard “Bud” Linville. Surviving to carry on her love and light are her beloved husband of 53 years Kenneth R. Juilfs; her loving children Kenneth L. (Lucretia) Juilfs of Falmouth, KY, Billy Juilfs of Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, Shirley (Dale) Palladino of Burlington, KY; grandchildren Tricia L. Juilfs, Ashley N. Juilfs, Christopher A. Palladino, Cassidy L. Palladino, and Jasmine Juilfs, great-grandchildren Jolene A. Juilfs and Harley Q. Mays; caring siblings Judy (Larry) Cooper of Falmouth, KY and Delores Geiman of Florence, KY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday July 24, 2021 from 8 AM to 10 AM with a funeral service celebrating Linda’s life directly to follow at 10 AM at Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. Pastor Cleddie Keith will be officiating services.

Linda will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens following the funeral service at the church. You can help those in need of a hot meal in Linda’s name. Memorials may be made to GO Pantry (7960 Kentucky Drive, Suite 1, Florence, KY 41042).