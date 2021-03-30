Obituaries » Linda A. Bierly

Union – Linda A. Bierley, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister and cherished friend to many. Linda fought a long and hard battle against cancer and nearly won, but ultimately was taken away from us, a gifted and vibrant life cut short. Linda was smart, strong, and oh-so-funny! Linda was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, but spent her adult life in the Cincinnati area, where she raised her children, launched her career, and found her true love, Gordon. With graduate degrees in tax and accounting, Linda became a CPA and worked as a tax accountant, adjunct professor, and editor. She spent the bulk of her career in the US Department of Labor starting as a criminal investigator and retiring as the criminal coordinator for the Cincinnati region. Together, Linda and Gordon loved to travel, ride bikes, play golf, and walk (and spoil) their dogs. But among Linda’s happiest and proudest moments were the birth of her first grandchild and the two that followed, after which time she became forever known affectionately as “Mimi”. Linda is deeply loved and survived by husband, Gordon, daughters Stephanie (Paul) Bruemmer and Suzanne (Robert) Summer, grandsons Donald, Stephen, and Michael Bruemmer, sister Jill Anderson, nieces Kim Griffin and Mary Anderson and many dear friends. Services will be private. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to Boone County Animal Care and Control, 5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.