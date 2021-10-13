Obituaries » Lillian C. Tucker

Burial Date: October 19, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Lillian Christine Tucker, 89, of Burlington, passed away October 13, 2021 at her residence. Lillian was a homemaker and a longtime member of Burlington Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling with her late husband, Jack, and she admired Billy Graham.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tucker; her granddaughter, Donn Lynn Terrell; and her great-great-grandson, Owen Epperson.

She leaves behind her sons, Gary Tucker, Donald (Dianna) Tucker, and David (Mary) Tucker; and her step-son, Dan (Joyce) Tucker.

Lillian also leaves behind her 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Lillian will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery.