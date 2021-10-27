Obituaries » Lewis W. Moses

Burial Date: November 1, 2021

Lewis Wayne Moses, 66, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was born December 20, 1955, in Covington, a son of Harvey Wayne Moses and the late Wanda Jean Armstrong Moses. He was a retired School Bus Driver for Kenton County Schools. He was an avid fisherman, a man of strong faith, he loved driving his kids to school and back, he had a great love for music and most of all he was a great husband and father who was loved by many people. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Regina Wayman Moses; his sons, Jeremy Moses (Jessica); Nathan Moses (Hannah); his grandchildren, Aubrey and Franklin Moses; and his brothers, Dennis Moses (Marie); Danny Moses (Paula) and David Moses (Mary). Lewis is also preceded in death by his brother Terry Ray. A Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 1, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday from 9-11 AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Christian Church Children’s Ministry and the American Cancer Society.