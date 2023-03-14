Obituaries » Leta Smith

Burial Date: March 20, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 March 20, 12 p.m.

Leta “Darleen” Smith was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved gardening, butterflies, flowers, and watching the hummingbirds come in to feed. She could light up the room with her smile, loved all her “kids” and never met a stranger. Darleen loved cooking, baking, and could make gravy out of anything. Some of the favorites included scalloped potatoes and ham, pineapple upside down cake in a cast iron skillet, and most importantly coleslaw that would give a certain fast-food chain a run for their money. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert G (Bob) Miller, parents; Delphia I. and Earl B. Smith, sisters; Laura Skirvin and Lois Russell. She is survived by her daughter Robyn Andrews (Billy “Bill” Andrews) of Greendale IN, grandsons Nicholas “Nick” Andrews and Nathan “Nate” Andrews whom she lovingly called her babies. She leaves behind a legacy of love, light, kindness and caring. We should continue that legacy for her. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20 from 10AM – 12PM with services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice) 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.