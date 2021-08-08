Obituaries » Leslie W. Simpson

Burial Date: August 11, 2021 Lexington Cemetary Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

Leslie Ward Simpson passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born in Lexington, KY to the late Leslie E. Simpson and Ella Stewart Simpson on August 6, 1936. He served 7 years in the Kentucky National Guard and retired after 25 years from Kentucky State Police with the rank of Sergeant serving Post at Dry Ridge, London, Morehead, and Lagrange. Ward is survived by his loving wife, Janice Claudene Moore Simpson, his daughters, Beverly Simpson and Karen Painter (Bill), his grandsons, Robert Ward Huelsman and Michael Andrew Huelsman and his step-granddaughter, Katie Painter. He was preceded in death by one sister: Joan Stallard. Ward will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, KY.