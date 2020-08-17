Obituaries » Leslie R. Holmes

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Leslie “Les” R. Holmes, age 88, of Independence, KY, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the former Owner/Operator of Holmes Heating and Air Conditioning and a U.S. Marine Veteran. Les was a member of the NRA and an award-winning skeet and trap shooter. He was also a talented woodworker, a Hawaiian guitarist, enjoyed old cars and was a collector of arts and antiques. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Armstrong Holmes. Les is survived by his children, Gregory R. Holmes and Anna Phillips (James); grandchildren, James Phillips, Jr. and Bethany Ann Orlando (Doug); and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the family has requested the services be private. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Laidley Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.