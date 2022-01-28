Obituaries » Leslie G. Turner

Burial Date: February 5, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Leslie Gail Turner, of Morning View, KY passed away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the vibrant age of 50. She was born in Norman, OK on March 22, 1971; the daughter of William Lee “Bill” and Donna Gail Carter.

Leslie had worked in cosmetology, but truly relished her role as a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family who she cherished deeply.

Preceding Leslie in death were her grandparents, Mary Kate (Jim) Osborn and Howard (Mary) Boatmun and her in-laws, Polly and Sheridan Turner.

Those left surviving to carry on Leslie’s legacy include her devoted and caring husband of 18 years, Stephen “Steve” Turner; children, Jessika (Kaleb) Dunning, Casey (Christopher) Webster, Stevie Turner and Stacie Turner; grandchildren, Zheylin, Teagan and Rylan; parents, William and Donna Carter; siblings, Stacy (Jeff) Edwards and Toby (Tina) Carter; nieces and nephews, Breanna, Carter, Jace and Bryce; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

A visitation celebrating Leslie life will take place from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM the following day, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Leslie will then be laid to rest at Wilmington Cemetery in Demossville, KY.