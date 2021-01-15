Obituaries » Leslie G. Lambert, Jr.

Leslie G. Lambert Jr. (Les), 84, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on January 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Les worked as an Iron Worker for Local Union 44 for over 40 years. He played baseball for the University of Kentucky and later converted to an avid UK sports fan. He loved horse racing and playing poker and was an extremely hardworking man. Les never met a stranger and consistently stayed true to his values. For Les, being truthful and authentic was most important. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Billie Lawrence and Donna Lively, and his great-grandson, Silas Sudkamp.

He is survived by his children Dave Lambert, Chris (Ronda) Lambert, and Laurie (John) Litmer; his sister, Judy (Tom) Hodge; and ex-wife Lynn Long Lambert.

Les also leaves behind his grandchildren Travis, Brent, Hannah, Chelsea, Maura, Jacob, and Logan; and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Chloe, Lola, Lily, Ava, Ruby, Noah, Ada, and Brooks.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services for Les will be held privately for family only. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and all friends and family will be welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Wesley Meals on Wheels, 2091 Radcliff Drive Cincinnati, OH 45204 or FAST (Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics), P.O. Box 608 Downers Grove, Illinois 60515-0608.