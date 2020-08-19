Obituaries » Leslie A. Ryan

Burial Date: August 24, 2020 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Road Erlanger, KY 41018 Aug. 24, 1 - 2 p.m.

Leslie Anne Ryan (nee. Martz), 59, of Highland Heights, passed away on Wednesday, August 19th at her residence. She was a homemaker and previously spent many years working for Comair Airlines. Leslie is survived by her parents, Ralph & Patricia (nee. Burkart) Martz; husband, Joe Ryan; daughter, Jeseca Collins (Antonio); sons, Charlie (Crystal) & Justin Ryan; 8 grandchildren; sister, Lori (Chip) Combs and brothers, Jake (JoAnn), Michael (June) & Jeff (Melissa) Martz. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m., Monday, August 24th at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, Erlanger. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to either Parkinson Cincinnati 260 Stetson Street Suite 2300 Cincinnati OH 45219 (parkinsoncincinnati.org) or Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson’s Research Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163 (michaeljfox.org).