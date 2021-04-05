Obituaries » Leslie A. Harrison

Leslie “Les” Allen Harrison, age 69, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Everett V. Harrison and Edith Mae Coy. Les married Sandy Walton on March 12, 1977. He worked at Cincinnati Water Works, as a valve operator, for more than 25 years, before retiring in 2011. Les was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy; son Jeff Harrison (Candace Black); siblings Brian Harrison, Sheila Pottorf, and Nelson Harrison. Les was preceded in death by his son Josh Harrison, siblings Ernie Harrison, Terry Harrison, Mike Harrison. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Kellogg.